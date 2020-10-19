NHM front line warriors demand equal pay for equal works

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 19: The Darrang district chapter of All Assam NHM Medical and Paramedical Employees Association consisting of contractual technical health workers including doctors, pharmacists, lab technicians and nurses under NHM approached Assam chief minister through a memorandum with a charter of demands.

The memorandum addressed to the CM was submitted at the hands of deputy commissioner, Darrang on Monday by a delegate of the employees’ body comprising its secretary Bharat Baruah and two members Ajit Medhi and Anjan Baruah respectively.

The charter of demands included equal pay for equal work, provisions of EPF and GPF, leave rules, health card and facilities of bank loans for the children and dependent parents of the employees among others.