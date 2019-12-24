NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Nagaland on NSCN (I-M) funding

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Delhi and Nagaland relating to terror funding of NSCN (I-M), a statement issued by NIA said on Monday.

Sleuths of NIA conducted searches in Delhi and Dimapur, Nagaland at the houses of accused Alemla Jamir w/o Pungting Shirmrang @ James Jamir, a member of Steering Committee of NSCN (I-M) and also a relative of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (I-M), it said.

According to reports, Alemla Jamir is alleged to be working for NSCN (I-M) and was detained at Domestic Airport T-1, New Delhi with cash of Rs. 72 lakhs, by the Income Tax officials on December 17. Later, Alemla Jamir was arrested by Special Cell, New Delhi on the same day. The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (I-M) wherein funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah w/o I Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (I-M).

On December 20 last, NIA re-registered a case RC-26/2019/NIA/DLI arising out of FIR No. 228/2019 dated 17/12/2019 PS Special Cell (SB), New Delhi, U/S 10, 13, 17, 18, 20 & 21 of UAPA.

Searches conducted at the houses of Alemla Jamir led to recovery of 4 bullet proof jackets, 28 prohibited ammunition of 7.62, 9MM and 12 bore, one Drone along with batteries, 7 bottles of expensive foreign liquor, uniform articles of Naga Army, pistol holsters, magazine pouches, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including Chinese smart phones, video recorder, spy cam, sony hard disk, pen drives, memory cards, recorded audio cassettes, and laptop. Certain incriminating documents and insurgency related literature have also been recovered during the searches.

The NIA special Court granted police custody of accused Alemla Jamir to NIA for five days in the instant case.