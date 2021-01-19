NIFAA aims donating 90,000 blood units through 1500 camps across country

Int’l Blood & Plasma donation awareness campaign ‘Samvedna’ on March 23

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA), a leading socio-cultural organisation of India in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society and other social NGOs of the country has started, ‘Samvedna’ an International Blood and Plasma donation awareness campaign.

The campaign commenced at national level with a purpose to set up 1500 blood donation camps across the country and gather 90,000 units of blood on the 90th Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, on March 23.

A good response from non-residents Indians and now it will also be organized in United States of America, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, UAE, Fiji. People of Indian Origin will also donate blood on same day to pay homage to the great martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, as well as a salute to all unrecognized yet truly great individuals of the nation who were martyred and endured barbarities for the opportunity and protection of the homeland.

NIFAA chairman Pritpal Singh Pannu visited Guwahati on Tuesday.

In a meeting with active social workers of Assam at Guwahati NIFFA unveiled the Poster of “Samvedna” in presence of prominent social worker Priyank Jalan and others.

He said that apart from all three martyrs’ families, this campaign is getting support from prominent personalities of the country from film, business, social service and sports arena.

On this occasion Pannu appointed Priyank Jalan as State Coordinator for this campaign.

Accepting this as a responsibility newly appointed state coordinator, Jalan said that the accomplishment of this difficult but significant goal will come to an ease with the support of all likeminded social organizations to organise this campaign together.

In a meeting held on Tuesday in Guwahati social workers and NIFAA members came forward to show their solidarity with this mega campaign and assured that blood donation camps will be organized in with full enthusiasm in different districts of Assam under Samvedna, International blood donation campaign.