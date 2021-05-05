Night curfew advanced to 6 pm; shops, offices to be closed by 2 pm

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: In a partial modification of its earlier order, Assam government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of standard operating procedure (SOP) asking all shops and business establishments, including markets, stalls and both government and private offices to close down by 2 pm instead of 6 pm in view of the alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the SOP, the night curfew will be imposed in the state starting from 6 pm and to continue till 5 am next day.

However, e-commerce services were allowed to continue.

While public transport was allowed with 50% capacity; taxis and auto-rickshaws were asked to operate with a maximum of two passengers.

According to the fresh SOP, no vehicles and individuals could move out of their home after 6 pm. However, emergency services will be exempted from the order.

“All offices both private and government shall shut down at 2 pm on all days. This will not be applicable for organisations rendering Essential and Emergency Services, law enforcing services and election work, the order issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated.

No meeting / gathering at any open or closed spaces will be allowed.

For marriages, only the religious part will be allowed with a presence of maximum of 20 persons. No reception parties will be allowed before or after the marriage.

At all religious places, congregations of not more than five persons will be allowed at any time.

Total restrictions on movement of persons at public places will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am on all days except for persons engaged in essential and emergency services.

The district magistrates and commissioner of police, Guwahati will issue orders under Cr.PC (Section 144) to the same effect.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only up to 2 pm. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6 pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Restaurants operating within a hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 2 pm only. However, in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce may continue with observance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 2 pm. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2 pm.