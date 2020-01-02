Friday, January 3
Flash News
Nikhil Bharat Akand Mandleshwar Swarn Jayanti Utasv held

Nikhil Bharat Akand Mandleshwar Swarn Jayanti Utasv held

By on Regional
HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 2: Around 10,000 devotees of Shri Shri Swami Swarupananda Paramhansha Dev and Maha Sanyashani Shri Shri Sangita Devi took out a religious procession on the occasion of their birth anniversary and Nikhil Bharat Akand Mandleshwar Swarn Jayanti Utsav (Golden Jubilee Celebration) on Thursday. The colourful procession was accompanied with a chariot and cultural tableaus.

The nine days celebration began on December 30, 2019, which will conclude on January 7 next. From Thursday, various programmes are being organised like Diksha Daan by Guru Tapan Bramhchariji, Blood donation, art, quiz, extempore speech, recitation competition among others.

Talking to HT Correspondent, Gorango Mohan Debnath, President, Akanda Mandali, Hojai, said, “Our aim is to form a common platform irrespective of religion for the welfare of the whole society.”

