Nilip BJP committee holds peace rally

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 13: The BJP of Nilip BJP Mandal Committee held a Peace and Development Rally at Chowkihola High School playground for Nilip Member of Autonomous Council (MAC).

At the rally, the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) who attended as the chief guest said that Peace Accord with the six-armed organisations of Karbi Anglong do no harm to the Karbis.

MLA Rupsing Teron and MP Horensing Bey criticising 24+ organisation and president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Jones Ingti Kathar said that they are misleading the people, adding that the people should put their trust on the BJP for the collective development and progress of Karbi Anglong.

MLA also deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, several executive members of KAAC and MACs were present at the rally.

The rally was presided by the president of BJP, Nilip Mandal Committee, Bapuram Teron.

