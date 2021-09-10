Nimatighat ferry mishap: CM admits negligence

Only two missing, one death in mishap ** High-level probe, criminal case on the anvil ** Himanta announces measures to streamline ferry service

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Sept 9: It took a massive collision between two ferries and a capsize at Nimatighat here on Wednesday for the government to be propelled into action.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who rushed to the spot on Thursday morning, told newspersons that a high-level probe would be instituted and that all private single engined ferries to and from Majuli and Jorhat (there are about 10) being run under Inland Water Transport Department would be banned henceforth.

He, however, said that the service would not be affected as IWTD had four ferries of its own and two more were in the making and would be sent to Majuli within 15 days.

He further said that the Jorhat district administration had been asked to file a criminal case in this regard.

Sarma, admitting to the negligence, said that there was no ticketing system or names recorded as a result of which actual figures of how many people were on board the capsized ferry was not known.

He also said that he had been told that the IWTD ferries deliberately delayed their timings in order to allow the private ferries now being run under IWTD to pick up more passengers as they were not ticketed.

“All these would come under the scanner of the probe panel and everything would be streamlined. Two magistrates, one at Majuli and the other at Jorhat would monitor the ferries so that they adhered to the timings,” he said adding that the timings would be fixed by the Jorhat and Majuli district administrations after a joint sitting.

On Wednesday, a twin engined Inland Water Transport Department passenger ferry Tipkai coming from Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli to Nimatighat here collided head on with the single engined Ma Kamala ferry loaded with passengers here and outbound for Kamalabari Ghat.

Ma Kamala broke down and capsized with several passengers either swimming to safety or being rescued by local boatmen.

As per official figures 87 passengers were alive and only two passengers Dr Bikramjit Baruah, an ENT surgeon and Indreswar Borah are missing and one, Parimita Das, a lecturer of Rangasahi College in Majuli died, succumbing to injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital after being rescued on Wednesday.

The names of those who’d survived and missing were let out by the Jorhat and Majuli district administrations after people contacted the state control room.

The CM admitted that the figures could go up as there was no ticketing system nor names recorded.

Regarding the ban of single-engined ferries, Sarma said that the private owners would have the option of installing a marine engine to ferries so that they could be taken again by IWTD.

“Installing a marine engine entails an expense of Rs 10 lakh and we will give this amount divided between 75 per cent subsidy and 25 per cent loan to the owners if they want to upgrade and keep on earning from their ferries,” he said.

“The government will also issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to schedule health check-ups of those working on the boats,” he said.

Regarding the much touted Ro-Ro boats which had been launched when Sarbananda Sonowal was MLA of Majuli and chief minister to ply between Majuli and Jorhat, Sarma said that the reason as to why they were not plying would also be looked into.

Referring to the modern Ro-Pax which had followed the Ro-Ros, the CM said that two would be launched soon but prior to that he would have a word with Sonowal who was presently Union Cabinet minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India and AYUSH for dredging of the Brahmaputra between Nimatighat and Kamalabari ghat as these boats required a certain depth to ply in the waters and a navigation channel would have to be made.

Sonowal, he said, was scheduled to arrive on Friday in the state.

Informing about the status of construction of the bridge connecting Jorhat with Majuli, the chief minister said that a necessary process is underway and construction will start from November. It would take four years to complete the bridge; he said, adding that a Group of Ministers (GoM) would be formed to review the progress of construction.

He said that as of now the contract had been given in ECP model where the contractor has to make the drawing and that the drawing had been done but would require about three months to be gone into detail and then passed by the government.

Sarma further touched upon the need for building two or more modern jetties for the ferries to dock in Kamalabari and Nimati ghats.

On arrival, Sarma did a quick inspection round by boat at the spot in the Brahmaputra where the accident had taken place and took stock of the ongoing search operations by the NDRF and SDRF.

The NDRF had cut open the wreckage of the capsized boat but no body was recovered. A few pieces of luggage were only found floating.

He later visited the JMCH and spoke to the nine persons who had been rescued from the ferry and were under treatment there.

“They are in shock and we will give them whatever support is required,” he said.

Sarma also assured Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who had passed away and also said that he would see if more could be done. The chief minister also expressed profound grief on the demise of Parimita Das of Kahilipara, Guwahati in the boat accident and said that he would meet her parents and extend all needful support to them from the government.

Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Revenue & Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan and Power minister Bimal Bora, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Pradan Baruah, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Bhaben Bharali and Renupama Rajkhowa and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta were also present during the visit of the chief minister.

The chief minister also thanked and expressed deep gratitude to the people who showed exemplary courage and humanitarian zeal in rescuing the passengers of the capsized boat.

Sarma also visited Majuli on Thursday and interacted with representatives of AASU, TMPK, AJYCP and other local organisations to have an understanding of their concerns and listened to the issues raised by them. He assured that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure passenger safety and hassle-free movement of ferries between Kamalabari and Nimatighat.

The CM said that the government would fix the number of passengers per boat and ensure strict vigilance. He also said that stringent action would be taken if the number of passengers exceeds the limit.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Majuli with students and teachers of Rangachahi College mourning the death of Parimita Das and paying homage to her.