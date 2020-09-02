Nine more COVID-19 deaths take toll to 315 in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/JORHAT, Sept 1: Nine more persons lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in the state, taking the toll to 315 on Tuesday. Two fatalities each were reported from Jorhat, Hojai and Karimganj districts, one each from Nalbari, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts.

“Very sad & anguished to inform that 9 more Covid-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet in Tuesday.

“Late Bulindra Nath Borah (68) & Late Tirtha Gogoi (58) of Jorhat; Late Papri Nandi (39), Late Mantosh Roy (54), Late Nazrul Islam (45) of Hojai; Late Keshab Ch Das (75) of Nalbari; Late Pranita Bharali (45) of Dhemaji; Late Himangshu Sengupta (75) of Karimganj; Late Subal Dey (72) of Dibrugarh,” he informed.

It is to be noted that the state had reported 3,266 fresh cases of the virus on Monday night. The state has so far recorded 1,09,040 cases of coronavirus with 23273 active cases, till filing of this report.

At least 83,927 patients have recovered and discharged as of now.

COVID-19 deaths in Jorhat district go up to 13

Two more persons of Jorhat expired due to Covid-19 while 107 more cases without travel history were found positive in Jorhat district on Tuesday taking the toll of Covid 19 deaths to 13 in the district.

The unofficial figure of deaths of patients who have been infected by Covid 19 but also had comorbidities and were therefore not declared as Covid 19 deaths by the Death Audit Board is 7.

The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 5498.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati informed on Tuesday evening that Bolindra Nath Bora, (68) of Pub Kolakhuwa and Tirtha Gogoi (58) of Gharpholia Gaon outskirts here respectively, died due to Covid-19 infection.

The deputy commissioner said that the total number of deaths due to the pandemic was 13 in the district till date.

Korati stated that among the 107 positive cases 13 were from Jorhat town.

The total number of active cases in the district on Tuesday was 2019, the deputy commissioner stated.