‘Niramay’ Step Towards Strengthening Public Health Delivery in Assam

A New Step Towards Digitisation of Health Delivery System

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: The National Health Mission, Assam in collaboration with Piramal Swasthya and Cisco on Saturday launched project ‘Niramay’ to demonstrate the integration of digital health technology to strengthen the public health care delivery in the state.

This initiative reportedly aims to leverage the learnings of the pilot to facilitate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission roll out in the state in-line with envisaged national guidelines to develop digital backbone on transforming healthcare delivery in the state and nation. The initiative is based on Piramal Swasthya’s indigenous integrated health technology platform ‘AMRIT’.

Going forward, this demonstration of the technology at the Health and Wellness Centers, Block primary Health Center and District Hospital level seeks to facilitate delivery of health and health related services including medical care, health data and information through digital technology and telemedicine service.

Speaking at the event, Anurag Goel, principal secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare said, “Initiative ‘Niramay’ is a step towards strengthening public health delivery in the state of Assam by realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of National Digital Health Mission. This project will work towards strengthening digital infrastructure to enable telemedicine interactions, rapid diagnostics, patient’s health records and data collection at the grass-root level in three aspirational districts in Assam. We congratulate CISCO and Piramal Swasthya for starting this pilot project in Assam.”

Dr. Lakshmanan S, MD, NHM, Assam said “The recent experiences from the pandemic have shown the importance of having a robust Public Health Delivery System. Digitisation and as well as public private partnerships will play a significant role towards this. NHM Assam, Cisco and Piramal Swasthya’s collaborative digital health initiative ‘Niramay’ in Baksa, Barpeta, and Darrang is a step towards it. ‘Niramay’ will enable continuum of care and accessibility of real-time data to the relevant stakeholder for informed decision making”.

Pomi Baruah, deputy secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare and OSD,NHM, Assam said that digital interventions in public health services is the next step to ensure better delivery and decision making.

“‘Niramay’ as a project adds to it. It will help in improving service delivery, robust data driven governance and empowering the front-line health workers in the Baksa, Barpeta and Darrang districts in Assam,” Boruah added.

The project ‘Niramay’, will provide specialist consultation, early diagnosis of NCDs and high risk pregnancy cases, improve the quality of health data, the patient experience and aspires to in turn reduce out of pocket expenditure among others to the beneficiaries of selected health institutions in the districts of Barpeta, Darrang and Baksa.

Harish Krishnan, managing director & chief policy officer, Cisco Systems, India & SAARC said “Cisco is committed to support initiatives and innovators who use technology to solve some of our greatest challenges, such as hunger, economic inequality, and lack of access to education or healthcare; Through Project Niramay, we aim to strengthen the health system at the grassroots level and improve the quality of healthcare as well as the experience of healthcare delivery by establishing a continuum of care..”

‘Niramay’ envisions to successfully digitize the healthcare delivery in the state based on the integrated technology platform AMRIT- Accessible Medical Records via Integrated Technologies. AMRIT is the key technology solution to make the health system more evidence driven, accessible to vulnerable and proactive in decision making. It enables beneficiary management and clinical decision-making through a technology platform that integrates unique, cost-effective, and lightweight hardware and software to deliver quality healthcare at low-cost, to the vast underserved population of the country.

While interacting, Hardeep Singh Bambrah, vice president, Piramal Swasthya said “AMRIT aligns itself to the National Digital Health Ecosystem and empowers beneficiaries as well as health service providers. Through the longitudinal health data at the disposal, the beneficiary can consult any doctor at any given time and anywhere with complete medical history. Also with availability of a large volume of health data it becomes easier for the health service providers, practitioners, epidemiologists and medical researchers to plan referrals and forecast any possible outbreak.”

Project ‘Niramay’, as per reports, aims to provide a spectrum of health services to the beneficiaries in the said districts. It is a concrete step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of digitisation of health services and as well a push for Assam to attain the goal of being a state with ideal public health delivery systems.