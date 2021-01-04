N’land Guv greets citizens on Thüni festival

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 4: Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Monday extended his greetings to the people of the state, especially to the Chakhesang Naga community, on the occasion of Thüni festival on Monday.

In his message, Ravi wished everybody good health, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.

He said that Thüni is a thanksgiving festival for a bountiful harvest and good health that promotes significant virtues such as equity, friendship, peace, purity and originality. “As we celebrate this beautiful festival, let us continue to be steadfast in following Covid-19 protocols,” Ravi further appealed to the citizens.