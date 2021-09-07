NNCA protests against minors’ killing 

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 6: The women of Nilip protested against the killing of two minors of Lakhiram Rongphar village under Chokihola police station. The girls went missing on August 28 while on a fishing trip on their own and one of whose bodies was found the next day and another one six days later.

Women’s organisation, Nilip Nimarli Chingthur Asong (NNCA) carried out a protest rally at about 11:30 am from Bogijan New Market to Chokihola Police Station. More than 200 women reached the Police Station and demanded that the killers or the killer of the minor girls be handed over to them first whenever they are found and later the culprits will be given back to the police.

President of NNCA, Milika Kropi said, “Chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang should visit the family of the bereaved and offer relief. We will not stop till the miscreants are behind the bars.”

General secretary of NNCA Priya Hansepi, NNCA advisor Kakrung Taropi and others were present in the protest.

