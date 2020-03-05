NNPGs to probe into Lahorijan incident

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 4: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Wednesday said it would investigate, monitor and identify those ‘ringleaders’ in Dimapur and surrounding areas who are instigating their associates at Lahorijan area in Karbi Anglong district of Assam bordering Nagaland to oppose implementation of inner line permit (ILP) in Nagaland.

The committee’s decision follows blocking of the Nagas and the Nagaland registered vehicles from going towards Assam at Lahorijan allegedly by a few hundred illegal immigrants on Sunday. “This is not a positive sign,” the media cell of the committee said in a release.

The committee warned that it will not hesitate to shut down the business outlets of “these members” and said they will be thrown out of “our land”. “The viral video clips of March 1 at Nagaland gate are a grim reminder that indigenous people in the NE are being pushed to the corner and therefore appropriate response is required,” it said.

The committee noted that there was not a single person who resembled a tribal at Lahorijan near Nagaland gate on Sunday.

“To our Assamese people, it is a red flag because the enemy is now outnumbering you and becoming aggressive. The Nagas and the indigenous Assamese people must realise the danger of nursing poisonous reptiles in our kitchen,” it said.

It cautioned all non-tribal people in Nagaland that any opposition to ILP either in words or action will be taken as an affront to Naga people’s aspiration and their long political struggle. The committee said despite trials and tribulations, the mutual respect and coexistence among Nagas, Dimasas, Karbis, Kacharis and Ahoms have been healthy and positive for centuries. However, it said, with the unabated influx of illegal immigrants into Assam and Nagaland from Bangladesh in recent times, “our existence as friends and neighbours is being put to test”.

Saying that any issue between the Nagas and the Ahoms can be resolved amicably any day, the committee said it met Ahom revolutionary leaders, civil society organisation leaders in recent days and positively shared common concern. “Let it be known to our neighbours in Assam and other neighbouring people that the Nagas are prepared to partner indigenous peoples in the region to weed out all illegal immigrants, the landless troublemakers, for good,” the committee said.

The committee insisted both the governments in Nagaland and Assam must adopt a common position in these troublesome times that the land along the Nagaland border is swamped by illegal immigrants and that indigenous communities are becoming subservient to landless immigrants.