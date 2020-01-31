No case of coronavirus reported in Assam: Himanta

Screening counter set up at LGBI airport in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: With the deadly coronavirus knocking at the doors in the Northeast, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday said that elaborate measures have been taken to check the spread of this virus and not a single case has been reported in the state so far.

“No case of coronavirus has been reported yet in Assam. But we must be careful and take precautionary measures,” Sarma told reporters in the sidelines of a function to distribute appointment letters to health workers here. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Sarma said that vigil has been stepped up in the state. “We have been implementing protocol given by the Union government to fight against coronavirus. Surveillance at airport has already begun,” he said. “Cabinet Secretary and health secretary had video conference on Thursday on coronavirus issue,” he further informed.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in association with Assam government has set up a screening counter at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here. Regional Executive Director of AAI, Sanjeev Jindal said the check-in screening counter has been set up following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) provided by the Centre for screening passengers travelling to different parts of Northeast. He said that so far no one is detected with any such symptoms similar to those infected with Coronavirus.

“We have international arrivals from Singapore and Bhutan at LGBI Airport. So we have set up the specialized centre here,” Jindal said. “We are following a SOP advised by the Central government and other health agencies. If somebody is detected with such symptoms, he will be taken to an isolated ward of the GMCH,” he added.

He further informed that AAI authorities along with Assam government have also put up sufficient publicity materials regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus and its symptoms. The airlines have also been instructed to announce before landing about the screening counter and that if anyone has some doubts to get himself/herself checked at the screening counter at Guwahati airport, he added.