No change of guard in NCHAC: BJP

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 22: Dima Hasao BJP on Thursday denied that there is any move for change of guard of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) saying that it is the propaganda of the opposition parties to get political mileage ahead of the assembly elections.

“The speculation over changing of chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa is baseless. It is work of opposition party to defame BJP in order to gain political mileage for the forth coming Assembly election,” Dima Hasao BJP president Donpainon Thaosen told reporters here.

“Speculation over change of CEM was shown in some section of media on Wednesday from state capital. It says that the present NCHAC MAC Rahul Naiding will be the next CEM and have full support from both the state and central government,” Thaosen said.

“Rahul Naiding is also from BJP, if any decision has been made by the higher authority, then we will obviously be informed and about the police case there is court to judge,” Thaosen added.

“Development in Dima Hasao has took place much more under CEM Debolal Gorlosa and BJP government than any leader or party and we need more dynamic leader like him. We condemn the particular channel that aired half cook news and wants a clarification how they named next CEM without valid information?” NCHAC EM for health Samuel Changsan, who also attended the press meet, said.

“The BJP also condemned derogatory speech made by Zed Nunisa against the CEM over social media. Nunisa is the CEO of youtube base news channel NDH and was former youth leader from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP),” he said.

“On Tuesday, Nunisa uploaded a video in social media where he criticized the CEM and passed derogatory remark against him,” he also said.

“How can Zed Nunisa insult the constitutional head of our district irrationally. He should immediately apologize for his own good.” Hamjanon Langthasa,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Dima Jalai Hosom, a unity organization for ex-DHD activists condemned Nunisa’s speech where he called the CEM a “goons extremists” or ‘goondas’ and demanded apology from Nunisa.

“We were those who fight for their right and not goons. Many of our brothers were martyrs for our land and it is us who rename our district into Dima Hasao of the Dimasas. Using such words is an insult to us and our brothers who died for our land.” said Probin Hagjer, general secretary of the organisation.