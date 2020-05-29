No community transmission in Assam yet: Govt

State’s COVID-19 tally touches 856

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: With report of 82 fresh cases, the state’s tally of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 856 on Thursday evening even as the government claimed that the community transmission is yet to take place in the state.

“Alert- 25 new cases of #COVID19+ 13 Kamrup Metro, 4 Cachar, 3 Dhemaji, 3 Barpeta, 2 Kokrajhar,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“Though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising, community transmission has not yet taken place in the state,” minister of State for health Pijush Hazarika said.

Hazarika asserted that most of the cases have been reported from the quarantine centres.

“Maximum cases have been reported from the hotels, guest houses and quarantine centres where we have kept the incoming people. Therefore, I can confidently say that community transmission has not started in Assam,” the minister said.

The minister urged everyone to strictly observe social distancing at the quarantine centres.

He also stated that besides testing the people in quarantine, tests are being done through the surveillance programme across the State.

There has been a steep rise of positive patients in the state after the people who have been stranded in various parts of the country started reaching here as the Union government relaxed travel norms for the migrant labourers.

Till 2.50 pm of Thursday, the total number of positive cases stands at 831. “Alert ~ 33 new cases of #COVID19+ 10 Nagaon, 8 Kamrup-M, 7 Cachar, 1 each Hojai/Dima Hasao, 2 each Karimganj/Hailakandi, 2 to be ascertained,” the health minister tweeted at 2.50 pm.

The state’s figure of positive cases was 774 on Wednesday.

“Alert ~ 9 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. 5 Hojai, 1 Nagaon, 1 Morigaon, 1 Kamrup Metro, 1 Jorhat,” Sarma tweeted on late Wednesday night.

In Darrang district, after two persons tested positive, the district administration declared Arimari and its neighbouring villages as containment zone.

A COVID-19 positive patient who hails from Sipajhar in Darrang district was arrested on Thursday. The patient identified as Nizamuddin Ahmed (20) returned from Mumbai and kept in Sarusajai quarantine facility. After six-day of quarantine, he fled from the centre.

Two persons from Hailakandi district turned out to be COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

The two persons from the district who tested positive are under institutional quarantine in Silchar. Abdul Rahman, 30, came from Chagolia bordering West Bengal while Shakir Ahmed Mazumder, 22, from Maharashtra.

With these two latest cases, the number of infected persons has gone up to 16. One person succumbed to the disease.

Health authorities here revealed that all the COVID-19 infected persons are presently undergoing treatment in Silchar and Guwahati.

A 19-year-old youth who came from Hyderabad on May 20 and was quarantined at Monacherra JNV quarantine centre here and tested positive was shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMC&H) on May 22.

Meanwhile, the health minister said in a local news channel, “The challenges of third phase of COVID-19 infection will be difficult. We have to prevent it at its second stage.”

Sarma said that COVID-19 infection can be prevented from entering the third stage with the help of community in quarantining the incoming people.

“So far 1-1.5 lakh people have entered Assam. I think by June 15, the number of returning people will come down,” the minister said.

He asserted for a strict quarantine system till June 15 for preventing the third stage of COVID-19.