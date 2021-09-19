No decision yet on oil palm cultivation in M’laya

James Sangma said Meghalaya has cultivable wasteland to the tune of 3,90,000 hectares, if needed

SHILLONG, Sept 18 (NNN): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has not taken any decision to introduce oil palm cultivation in Meghalaya. He said this while supplementing a reply of the minister-in-charge forest & environment James K Sangma on the issue in the assembly on Friday.

The chief minister said that the state government needs to examine the issue as it is very delicate. Regarding the recently held meeting chaired by the Union minister for DoNER in the presence of the Union agriculture minister, Conrad said all the chief ministers were informed about the government of India’s intention to support farming and plantation of oil palm sector. He said states like Arunachal Pradesh indicated they have multiple wastelands for the purpose.

“However, Meghalaya and other states say that they would need to examine the matter,” he added.

The chief minister said that the government is very much concerned about the forest cover and is working towards increasing the forest cover to about 400-500 sq km in the state.

He also assured that the government will take the livelihood aspects and the environment aspects into consideration before making a decision on the oil palm project. The opposition members have demanded the state government to say no to the project as it may affect the forest and environment of the state.

Former assembly speaker Charles Pynrope had also referred to the Singapore incident arising from such cultivation. “I urge the government, if possible not to allow the oil palm cultivation as the entire world has rejected it, yes there is lots of money involved but can it be at the cost of our life?” he said.

Responding to this, James K Sangma assured the house that the government will not do anything that is going to affect the environment. He also informed that no due diligence has been conducted by the department so far on the matter. The state government is also awaiting decisions and guidelines to be issued by the central government, the minister added.