No development during ASDC, Cong’s 30 years rule: Tuliram

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Oct 21: BJP, Langpher Mandal Committee has organised a Peace and Development Rally at Bakaliaghat Sports Association Playground on Thursday. Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, attending as chief guest at the programme said that development came in Karbi Anglong only with the help of its people.

He criticised the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and Congress saying that there was no development during their rule of 30 years. The BJP worked for the development of the district.

MP of 3 Diphu Autonomous (ST) District Parliamentary Seat, Horensing Bey addressing the rally also criticised the Congress and ASDC. He lambasted the leader of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Jones Ingti Kathar saying Kathar has divided the society.

MLA of Diphu, Bidyasing Sing Engleng announced Rs. 50 Lakhs assistance to six high schools in Langpher constituency for development. MLA also announced to give assistance of Rs 2.5 lakhs to three Naamghars in Langpher. He added that a Model Hospital is being setup at Klurdung in Langpher.

Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Langpher, Ramsing Timung, MLA Dorsing Ronghang, president of BJP, Langpher Mandal Committee, Dorsing Rongpi, executive members (EMs) of KAAC, Mongalsing Timung, Raton Teron, Raju Tisso, Khonsing Rongpi, Jagat Sing Engti, Pradip Diphusa and Talendra Brahma were present on the occasion.

In the rally 22 congress workers joined the BJP.

Earlier, the CEM inaugurated building of Irrigation Mechanical Department, Nagarjan to Samarali Das gaon road via Chauhan Basti and Phonglokpet under PMGSY, 2017/18 and other five roads in Langpher in presence of MP, EM Lunsing Teron, MAC, Ramsing Timung and others.