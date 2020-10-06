No fare hike, Patowary asks transporters to call off strike

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: State transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary interacted with representatives of various transport associations in a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College here on Tuesday.

Patowary along with the department officials discussed in detail on issues and demands raised by the associations. Keeping in mind the interest of the public and the stakeholders, the minister called upon the motor vehicle associations to call off their strike.

The motor associations insisted on doubling the bus fare, but the minister said that people are under tremendous economic pressure in the pandemic situation. The minister stated that bus fare cannot be increased as it would not be wise to double the fare immediately in the current circumstances.

However, he assured to look into all other aspects of their demands without harming the public interest.

The associations demanded for carrying passengers in full seat capacity instead of the present 50% capacity under Covid-19 regulations. The minister immediately took up the matter with the health and family welfare department. The health department agreed to it and necessary notification will be issued in due course.

The tourist taxi associations also raised the issue of Meghalaya vehicles carrying their passengers to different places of Assam, apart from the destinations of airport and railway stations. The minister said that the state’s transport department has already taken up the matter with the Government of Meghalaya and assured that the issue will be resolved very shortly.

Patowary assured that the payment for hiring of buses during the lockdown period will be cleared very soon.

He also appealed to the motor vehicle associations to work in the interest of the public. “Our philosophy is to strike a balance between the stakeholders’ interest and public welfare”, he said.

He further stated that the government is sympathetic to the causes and is fully committed to the concerns of the motor vehicle associations.

Dr KK Dwivedi, commissioner and secretary, transport department; AP Tiwari, managing director, ASTC; Adil Khan, commissioner, transport; Pabitra Ram Khaund, secretary, transport department and other officials were present in the meeting.