No fee hike in private schools, 50% fees to be collected in April

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: The state secondary education department on Wednesday asked all private-run schools and educational institutions not to increase fees during the coronavirus pandemic and to waive fifty per cent fees for the month of April from pre-primary to Class 12, education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

In a formal order, the state secondary education commissioner and secretary Preetom Saikia said that every educational institution established and run by an association of individuals or society or trusts etc has to waive 50 percent of their monthly school/college fees exclusively meant for the month of April to the students studying any class from pre-primary to Class 12.

“The educational institutions who have already collected the fees meant for the month of April will adjust the concession in the next installment. During the present pandemic there can’t be any increase in school fees. There can’t be any curtailment in salary of teaching and non-teaching staff,” the order stated.

Earlier, Sarma said if any educational institution is found violate the instructions, the government will close down the institution under the Disaster Management Act.

“No school will be allowed to increase fees without prior approval of the government. At the same time, no private school will cut salary of teachers and their staff,” Sarma said.

There shall be also no increase in the school fees without the prior approval of the government during the pandemic, Sarma said.

At the same time, there shall be no curtailment of salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff, he added.

“The income of all citizens has been severely affected and this is a step to help people to tide over the crisis,” the minister said.

A meeting of the education department’s fees committee was held with school representatives and they have all agreed to it, he said.

“If schools remain closed till May 30, then there will be a loss of 52 days which can be managed by having full classes on Saturdays, keeping schools opened and reducing the number of declared holidays”, Sarma said.

It will be, however, difficult if schools remain closed beyond that and “I have asked the Education department to make a contingency plan, in case of such a situation”, the minister said.

“The teachers have to make sacrifices to save the academic year and they are ready to do it”, Sarma said. Schools in Assam are closed since March 16 following the outbreak of Coronavirus.