No genocide during BJP’s tenure: Muktar Hussain Khan

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Feb 13. The former MLA and president of the Minority Morcha (BJP) while addressing the audience said that there has been no genocide in Assam during the tenure of BJP government. “We believe in communal brotherhood, not in violence,” he added. The BJP held a workshop cum public meeting at Dalgaon town playground on Saturday

He urged people to build bridges between the government and alleged that the INC led alliance is in fear of BJP’s popularity. Supporting health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Khan said that BJP does not need the votes of those (Miyan) who build Miyan Public School and indulge in anti national activities. He claimed that BJP will surely come to power whether Muslims vote or not.

State organising secretary Phani Sarma said that people of all sections irrespective of caste and religion have benefited from the developmental schemes. He claimed, “This time we will cross 100 plus seats and will be in power for the next 25 years.”