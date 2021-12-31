‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Policy in Force

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 30: The district administration of West Karbi Anglong has directed all the oil pumps to strictly follow “No helmet No fuel” policy.

The order from the office of the DC said that “They are not to issue fuel to any two wheeler riders who are coming to the fuel station without wearing protective gear/helmet. All fuel station managers are directed to comply with the order strictly and they will also display the hoarding ‘Safety Comes first, No helmet, No fuel’ in their respective fuel stations.”