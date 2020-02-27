No ILP to Assam, Shah tells Meghalaya team

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakaravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 27: Although the high power committee on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord has reportedly suggested implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Assam in its preliminary report, Union home minister Amit Shah ruled out the possibility of the same.

This was stated by Meghalaya MLA Lambor Malngiang before the press. Malngiang was a part of the Meghalaya government’s delegation, which went to Delhi to meet Amit Shah under chief minister Conrad Sangma recently, demanding implementation ILP in Meghalaya.

Malngiang said that during discussion Shah categorically made it clear that the Centre would not implement ILP in Assam as demanded by several organisations in the state.

“Since Assam is gateway of Northeast, there is no chance of ILP in Assam,” Shah told the delegation.

On Meghalaya’s demand, Shah assured to examine it. Malngiang said that the Meghalaya delegation made it clear to the Home minister that either revoke CAA or implement ILP.

Set up to frame measure to safeguard the interest of Assamese people, the 14-member Clause 6 committee led by Justice Biplab Sarma is learnt to have suggested the introduction of inner line permit (ILP), as well as reservation of seats in the Legislative Assembly and local bodies, and in employment for them.

Clause 6 of the 1985 Accord provides for constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Voluntary organisation Assam Public Works (APW) has placed a demand before the High Level Committee on Clause (6) for making a recommendation to the Union government to introduce ILP system for Assam.