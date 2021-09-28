No impact of Bharat Bandh in KA, WKA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 27: The 6 am to 4 pm Bharat bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha had no impact on Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district even though the bandh call was supported by Karbi Anglong Kisan Shramik Sabha (KAKSS), Karbi Anglong Nirman Shramik and All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU) in the two hill districts.

The 10-hour bandh was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

The three laws – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 were passed by Parliament in September last year.

In Karbi Anglong district vehicular movement, shops and business establishments carried on as usual. Educational institutions which recently opened on relaxation of Covid-19 protocol for final year students in schools and college were also open.

People in Bakalia, Bokajan and Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong went about their lives with no restrictions.

Secretary of Karbi Anglong Motor Transport and Drivers Union, Krishna Bhattarai talking to The Hills Times said that their trucks plied as usual. Public buses and auto-rickshaws also ran on the road.

In West Karbi Anglong, except for a slight reduction in the plying of heavy commercial vehicles life was normal with markets, shops and educational institutions functioning normally.

Dongkamukam, Baithalangso, Jengkha and Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong also saw no impact of the bandh.

Overall, the people of the twin hill districts have not felt any impact of the SKM sponsored Bharat Bandh in demand of scrapping the farm act enacted by the BJP led NDA Government in Delhi.

PTI adds from Guwahati: Assam remained unaffected by the Bharat Bandh on Monday as public transport operated as usual, markets were open and offices registered usual attendance.

The Opposition Congress, which supported the bandh, did not organise any protest programme in the state.

In Guwahati, members of the SUCI (Communist) took out a protest rally on Monday morning, raising slogans against the three farm laws. They were detained by the police near the Ulubari point.

There were no reports of any other protest or demonstration from across the state.

Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah urged the people to come out on the streets in support of the bandh, but party workers were missing.

Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said the party had appealed to the people to spontaneously support the Bandh.

“People should realise how the government is ignoring core issues. The appeal of our state president was to the people to come out on their own to support the farmers’ cause,” she said.

The Raijor Dal and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) also extended their support to the bandh.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the ‘mandi’ and the MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporations, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers’ income.

