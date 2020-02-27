No impact of Delhi violence, anti-CAA stir on investors: FM

Far-flung areas in NE to be given greater access to credit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.

When asked about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests, Sitharaman said, “The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened.”

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the finance minister said there is none as of now.

“However, if the situation doesn’t improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry,” she added.

The Union minister was in the city to chair a dialogue ‘Jan Jan Ka Budget’ with trade and industry representatives, academicians, economists and policy experts.

Earlier, addressing the trade and industry representatives, she said that far-flung areas in Northeast will be given greater access to credit, with adequate number of ATMs and bank branches.

Talking about the recent Budget, Sitharaman said that the budget should not be confined to the Parliament. It should meet the expectation of the common man and industry representatives. For this purpose after tabling the Union Budget 2020-21, a series of financial inclusion outreach programmes are being organized in different states, she said.

While addressing the gathering the Union minister stressed on the need for simplification of direct tax regime, the need for removal of exemption, reduction of income tax rates and decriminalisation of tax laws.

With regard to GST, she assured the delegates that the issue of delayed refund of CGST and IGST would be addressed on priority.

She further said that the present Union government went through existing income tax framework and nearly 70 exemptions were removed. Government is trying to simplify the taxation structure and as a part of it, we removed MAT and Dividend Distribution Tax,” she added.

The government is committed to steadily move towards less regressive regime and help to close all disputes pertaining to taxation.

While speaking to the industry representatives, the finance minister said that traditional industries in the Northeast should have facilities to exhibit itself and wants the region to benefit. To achieve this, Self Help Groups will be given greater access to credit to supplement the economy.

She said that government is working to remove the criminal angle in business transactions. Speaking on Vivaad Se Vishwass scheme, she said that if any settlement is done, no prosecution will be initiated.

Replying to the queries of traders and industry representatives, the Union minister informed that between 1st to 15th March for 2 hours every day, each district office of Central Board of Indirect Tax and Custom remains open and the staff will be available for any tax related clarification to general public.

With regard to development of infrastructure, the Union minister stated that setting up more cold storage facilities was a priority of the government. It was stated that Sibsagar in Assam has been identified as one of the five archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites.

During the second session, the Union minister along with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with academicians, economists & policy experts.

Talking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the Union Budget is a boon for farmers with 60 new schemes under Aspirational India initiatives, which reflects Prime Minister’s desire to double farmer’s income by 2020. Jal Vikas Marg scheme of the government will not only help economy of Assam but for the entire country, he added.