No innocent person should be harassed: Sonowal

Strategy Group of Unified Command reviews security situation of the state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Chairing a meeting of Strategy Group of Unified Command structure here, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday stressed on the need to ensure that no innocent person is harassed in the name of insurgency operations while imploring the military, para-military and police forces to conform to its own code of conduct.

The chief minister underlined the importance of the Unified Command mechanism in bringing peace to the state while maintaining law and order situation.

Saying that the Indian military and para-military forces in close coordination with the state agencies, under the Unified Command structure, have been playing a crucial role in maintaining peace in Assam, Sonowal hoped that with its vast experience of handling insurgency, the Command would continue to devise pragmatic and citizen centric strategies to completely eradicate violence from the society in the near future.

Congratulating the Unified Command for its recent achievements when large numbers of insurgents surrendered arms and came back to mainstream, Sonowal asserted that these achievements had brought added responsibility to the law enforcing agencies to ensure assimilation of the misguided youth in the society while taking a sympathetic view towards the minor misdeeds of misguided youth to persuade them to shun the path of destruction and contribute to the nation building process.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel in the line of duty for keeping the country and its people safe, Sonowal said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has attained the reputation of a strong country capable of safeguarding its interest at any cost and the armed forces have also been provided the required support to foil evil designs of the country’s enemies.

Admitting that there were still challenges of drugs, insurgency in the region, the chief minister exuded confidence that Unified Command would be able to overcome all such handles as peace was a prerequisite for realising the vision of the Prime Minister for Northeast being the Astalaxmi.

The chief minister also stressed on the need for the army to inspire the youth of the state to join the armed forces to serve the country.

The meeting which was held at Assam Administrative Staff College was attended by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, GOC of 3 Corps Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal along with several top police and intelligence officials.