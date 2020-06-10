No let up in Assam COVID-19 scene, tally set to touch 3,000

161 fresh cases reported, 301 patients discharged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON/ DIPHU, June 9: As many as 161 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 2937 in the state on Tuesday night.

Of 69 cases reported till 6.30 hours, 13 are from Kamrup, 11 from Jorhat, 9 from Nagaon, 8 from Hojai, 5 from Karimganj, 5 from Dhemaji, 4 from Lakhimpur, 4 from Golaghat, 3 from Hailakandi, 3 from Kamrup (R), 1 each from Cachar, Darrang, Sonitpur and South Salmara district.

Of 33 new cases reported during the day, 17 are from Tinsukia, 4 from Jorhat, 3 from Barpeta, 2 from Chirang, 2 from Karbi Anglong, 2 from Nagaon, 1 from Baksa, 1 from Golaghat, 1 from Majuli district.

On late Monday night, 59 new positive cases have been reported. Of them, 14 are from Dhemaji, 13 from Darrang, 8 from Nagaon, 6 from Biswanath, 6 from Sonitpur, 5 from Barpeta, 2 from Chirang, 2 Dibrugarh, 1 from Bongaigaon, 1 from Karbi Anglong and one from Kamrup (M) district.

The state has a total of 2,776 positive cases till 6 pm Monday.

Meanwhile, altogether 301 positive patients have been discharged during the day taking the total number of discharged patients to 1085.

Two more COVID-19 positive cases gave been detected in Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. Confirming this Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said in a tweet, “#Covid Alert Out of the 33 new positive cases in Assam, 2 are from Karbi Anglong. Total #Covid19 cases in KA: 59 Recovered: 8 Active: 51.”

He also tweeted that Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) has been accredited by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi as a testing lab for COVID-19. DMCH is among six other medical colleges that has got the accreditation.

Seventeen more people tested positive in Nagaon on Tuesday taking the total number of positive patients in the district to 183.

Meanwhile, one COVID-19 positive patient tried to flee from an ambulance on Monday night when he was being admitted in Kandali model hospital from Rangolu. The patient identified as Abedur Rahman (49) was immediately caught by the police on duty from a paddy field.

He was later admitted in Nagaon Civil Hospital.

Hailakandi recorded three more fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 76.

Health authorities here revealed that Rinku Das and Dilip Das under institutional quarantine at DIET and Kutbul Alom Barbhuiya quarantined at Adarsha Vidyalaya Girls’ Hostel at Monipur, Aloicherra have tested COVID-19 positive. They have been shifted to the isolation wards of SK Roy Civil Hospital here.

Superintendent of SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital, Dr. Sudip Chakraborty informed that 43 COVID-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation wards.

There are 51 active cases, which include one death. 10 patients after being cured have been discharged from the civil hospital while 12 from the Silchar Medical College and Hospital and three from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.