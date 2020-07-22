No let up in flood situation in Assam

2 more die to take tally to 113; 24.19 lakh affected; 2323 villages under water

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: Flood situation continued to remain grim in the state with two more deaths taking the death toll in the deluge to 113, including 26 people casualties due to landslides in different parts of the state.

One each died at Raha in Nagaon and Morigaon district on Tuesday taking the toll in the devastating floods to 87, according to the official report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here.

According to reports, a minor identified as Jamanur Rahman (7) of Dhananjoyduba under Raha revenue circle in Nagaon district died in the floods. During the current wave of the flood, more than 98619 people under those seven revenue circles have been affected severely while more than 12401 hectares of crop land have been ravaged and more than 39,915 domestic animals have been affected seriously.

On the other hand, 149 villages are being under flood water including 55 villages under Kampur revenue circle, 36 villages under Raha revenue circle, 20 villages under Nagaon Sadar revenue circle, 14 villages under Dhing revenue circle, 10 villages under Samaguri revenue circle, 9 villages under Kaliabor revenue circle and five villages under Rupahi revenue circle.

A total of 24,19,185 people of 2,323 villages under 69 revenue circles of 24 districts have been affected in the second wave of the floods, the report said.

A total of 1,10,323.54 hectares of crop area has been damaged due to the floods.

The flood affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar.

The Goalpara is the worst affected district with 4,58,020 population of 268 villages under 4 revenue circles being affected followed by Barpeta with 3,52,587 of 224 villages under 4 revenue circles being affected in the floods.

The affected people are taking shelter at highlands, embankments and national highways.

The authorities are running 397 relief camps and distribution centres across 24 districts, where 44,498 people are taking shelter currently.

The ASDMA bulletin said that a total of 76 camps out of 223 at Kaziranga National Park have been affected by the deluge and six camps have been vacated.

90 percent of the Kaziranga National Park is still under water.

The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 116 different animals, while 143 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park as reported by the DDFO Eastern Assam Wildlife division.

According to ASDMA report, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dibrugarh, Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur(Sonitpur), Goalpara and Dhubri, Siang at Pasighat (East Siang), Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), Gaurang at Kokrajhar, Kushiyara at Karimganj and Sankosh at Golakganj are rivers flowing above danger level.