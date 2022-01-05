No Lockdown in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT DESK

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there will be no lockdown in the state.

“The COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly in the state along with the rest of the country and we need to follow the COVID protocols but no lockdown will be imposed as of now. We will have to move without hampering the economy and livelihood of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said the Omicron cases are also increasing in the country and with the rising cases of the variant, it can be said that the third wave will hit the country soon.

“A meeting will be held to review the situation in Guwahati on Thursday along with the health department to discuss how we can handle the Omicron situation in the state,” CM Sarma said.