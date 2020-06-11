No more total lockdown in M’laya: Deputy CM Tynsong

SHILLONG, June 10 (NNN): The Meghalaya government has decided against imposing a total lockdown despite the rise of COVID-19 cases in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed on Wednesday that no total lockdown would be imposed, but the lockdown that is currently in effect in the State will continue till June 30 with some relaxations.

“We have been trained in the past few months how to live and take care of ourselves, ever since the first lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Now it is the responsibility of each one of us to take care and follow the laid down protocols,” Tynsong said.

He also said that the people should understand that it is not the government that should force them to follow the protocols but rather that it is the duty of every citizen to follow the protocols and thereby prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking about the relaxations announced from time to time on the lockdown presently in effect, Tynsong said, “We have to also consider livelihood activities and at the same time the priority is to ensure the safety of the citizens.”

It may be noted here that Meghalaya saw a spike of Covid-19 cases in the last three days where the State has now recorded a total of 44 positive cases including 30 active cases, 13 recovered, and one deceased.

In spite of this, the State has witnessed people coming out in large numbers in the past few weeks, and various economic activities have resumed following relaxations of the lockdown.