No need of fresh NRC in Assam, if SC allows 20 pc re-verification: Himanta

‘70 pc work of Matia detention centre completed’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts.

The state government does not accept the existing National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final version of which was published on August 31 with over 19 lakh exclusions, Sarma said in a press conference here on Monday.

“If the Supreme Court accepts our demand of 20 per cent re-verification in border districts, we (Assam) don’t need a national one. We are sure lots of mistakes will be found out in the re-verification process,” he said.

The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the apex court praying for re-verification of 20 per cent names in the draft NRC in border districts, but the plea was denied.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday said there is no plan for a nation-wide NRC. So we have to pursue only in the Supreme Court. If it does not listen to us, we will have to approach the Government of India,” the finance minister said.

The NRC was published under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

DETENTION CENTRE IN ASSAM ONLY: Sarma made it clear no detention centre would be set up outside Assam saying “detention centre in Assam is fallout of an order of the Gauhati High Court.”

“The Centre has never told the Assam government to create detention centre,” Sarma said adding the Union government has not set up any detention centre and Assam government had to do it following a High Court order.

“The Prime Minister is correct when he said that the Centre has not started any detention centre,” Sarma said.

Replying to a question about the Home ministry-funded detention centre at Matia in Goalpara district, the finance minister said that around 70 percent work of the same have been completed so far.

The Union Home ministry had sanctioned Rs 46,51,20,563 to construct the detention centre in June last year.

It is expected the entire work of the detention centre, being constructed on 20 bighas (28,800 sq ft) of land at Matia area, about 129 km from Guwahati, with a capacity for 3000 inmates will be completed in next 3 to 4 months.

According to the reports, all facilities including schools, kitchen, community hall, hospital will be available in the detention centre and the women with children will get special care facilities within the detention centre.

A local contractor said that, the construction work of this detention centre was started from December 2018 and the works are going on.