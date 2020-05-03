No need of pass for inward journey: Himanta

Assam to open its borders with other NE states from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: The state government has decided to open its borders with other northeastern states from Sunday to allow stranded people to return to their homes.

Announcing this here on Saturday, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam residents stranded in Sikkim, however, will not be allowed to enter the state as they will have to come through West Bengal.

“The opening of the borders is only for inward journey and outward movement will depend on other state governments,” he said.

All people from Assam stranded in the six other northeastern states can return to their homes in their own vehicles and no passes will be required for this purpose, Sarma said.

“We have informed the governments of the other states in the northeast that we will open our borders from Sunday. People can come and no passes are required,” he said.

The returnees will be screened at the borders and the doctors present there will decide whether to home quarantine them or to send them to hospitals, the minister said.

The minister urged the people to reach their destinations by 6 pm as “in Assam, we are considering not to allow movement from 6 pm to 6 am”.

The Assam government will also send state-run buses to the capitals of other northeastern states after a few days as they are now being used to ferry people stranded within Assam, he said.

The state government has allowed the movement of people stranded in different districts initially for three days from April 25, later extending it till April 30 and then till May 4.

The Assam State Transport Corporation will begin its regular services from Monday with half its capacity, Sarma said.

The state government has released a new helpline number to facilitate return of stranded people to the state. Stranded people who want to return back to Assam will have to give a missed call to this number: 7428159966.

“People will get a link in their respective mobile numbers 48 hours after they give a missed call to the helpline number. ADGPS GP Singh and Harmeet Singh will be the nodal officers to oversee the entire process.” Sarma said

The state government also issued an email address where people from Assam who are stranded outside can mail their details.

“Those who want to travel through their own vehicles should email in assamtransportrelief@gmail.com. They will be contacted back and will receive the e-pass through email and they may return to Assam after receiving the e-pass,” he said.

Intra-state movement without e-pass: Meanwhile, the people of the state are allowed to travel from one part of the state to another from Monday by availing ASTC bus service without any e-pass.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma announced that people can avail regular ASTC bus services to travel from one part of Assam to another from May 4.

Sarma also added that no e-pass will be required for inter-district journey.

The state government will clarify whether movement from orange zones within the state will be allowed in ASTC buses or not.

Meanwhile, more than 200 ASTC buses have been deployed across the State for the assistance of various departments including – police and health departments.