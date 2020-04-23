No new COVID-19 case reported in last week: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state in the last seven days, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Wednesday.

“The situation of corona in the country is much better than in the world. A total of 5,789 people tested so far. The result of 214 people is still in the lab. This includes the results of the people of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma clarified that no one will be released from the COVID-19 quarantine camps without doctor’s permission and full discharge report.

Sarma said that without any approval of discharge from the doctors no one will be allowed to leave the quarantine centre.

“I have already made it clear that no one will be allowed to leave the quarantine centre without doctor’s permission. And after that also if they don’t cooperate with the doctors and the government, and protest on facebook we have to declare the quarantine centre as a temporary jail and a non bailable warrant will be issued against them for 3 months,” he said.

“We are providing them with proper adequate vegetarian food and I can assure everyone that they are definitely receiving better food than the people who are at home. Even the doctors and nurses along with medical staff are also eating the same food,” the minister said.

The people who are in quarantine went live on Facebook and alleged that the government has not provided proper food to them and that they have not been allowed to go home even after isolation period was over.