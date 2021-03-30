No Pachayati Raj in Dima Hasao: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

Haflong, March 29: “BJP-led government has no plan for imposition of panchayat rai in Dima Hasao district,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday while addressing an election rally at DSA ground, Haflong. Sonowal was campaigning for BJP candidate from 16-Haflong constituency Nandita Gorlosa. He further said that BJP led government under his chief ministership and the BJP led NCHAC under the leadership of Debolal Gorlosa has made significant development in the district. Sonowal urged upon the people to vote for BJP to further the process of development in the state. NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa, chairperson Ranu Langthasa, EMs, BJP leaders and candidate for 16-Haflong (ST) Nandita Gorlosa were present in the meeting, among others.