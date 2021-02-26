No peace pact, promises made to surrendered Karbi militants

State government would make Karbi hills most developed: Shah ** State varsity, engineering college coming up in Karbi Anglong: Himanta

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: Terming peace as a prerequisite for development and progress, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said all promises made to 1,040 surrendered youths from Karbi Anglong will be fulfilled within a year.

Welcoming the insurgents to mainstream society, Shah said they can enjoy all the rights and privileges like any other Indian citizen.

“On February 23, extremist youths from five groups laid down arms… I want to assure you that the promises made to you by our officers will be fulfilled within one year to assimilate you into the mainstream,” he told a public rally here.

Praising their decision to lay down arms, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work for the development of the region and has already prepared the framework for North East’s development.

However, no peace pact was signed with surrendered militants as reported earlier.

He alleged that the greater Karbi Anglong district was a totally disturbed area during the Congress rule for decades and there was bloodshed everywhere.

“Only the BJP has worked for the development of this region… So, I request you to press the lotus button to elect us and we will make this area the most developed,” he added.

Shah said the BJP, if voted back to power, will announce a special package to complete a law college, a model degree college and a planetarium in Karbi Anglong within one year.

Dreaded militant commander Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other insurgents from five groups of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts laid down their arms in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Tuesday and pledged to join the mainstream.

The militants belonged to People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA).

He said under BJP-led government the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are rapidly progressing towards peace and prosperity while shunning the path of violence.

He also said the BJP led central government has tremendous respect and goodwill towards people of Assam and he cited conferring of Bharat Ratna posthumously on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and conferring of posthumous Padma Bhushan on former chief minister Tarun Gogoi as indicators of Central government’s sincerity in fulfilling its commitments towards Assam.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his speech, said that the people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have proved that they want peace and development and he congratulated the 1040 members of five Karbi militant groups for deciding to lay down arms and join the mainstream society. He also asserted that the state government has fulfilled its promise of terrorism free Assam following Prime Minister Modi’s motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Minister of Health, Finance, Education Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the programme and informed about various education institutes being set up at both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

He also announced that a state university and an engineering college would also be set up in Karbi Anglong soon. Karbi hills region had seen tremendous violence, bloodshed and struggle for fulfilling aspirations of the people in the past and under BJP led governments at both centre and state peace has come back to the region and a peace accord would also be signed soon to make Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts most peaceful and developed in the country.

CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang also delivered his speech at the programme which was attended by minister of Hills Area Development Sum Ronghang, CEM of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Garlosa, MP Haren Sing Bey, MLAs B B Hagjer, Dr. Numal Momin, Mansing Rongpi among others.

Why peace pact could not be signed?

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: The five militant organisations of Karbi Anglong, which had laid down arms on February 23 before chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal are not satisfied with the draft presented to them from the government side for signing of the peace accord.

The organisations refused to sign the accord as the core demand for granting of Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution was not there in the draft.

The organisations were Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT) led by chairman, Donri Kramsa and another KPLT faction led by chairman, Ron Rongpi, United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF).

As planned a peace accord was scheduled to be signed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s Thursday visit to Karbi Anglong. But it did not take place.

The foreign secretary of KPLT led by chairman Donri Kramsa, John Tandon Bey @ Rex Ting-eh speaking before the media said, “For maintaining peace we laid down arms on February 23 at Guwahati. But we were not satisfied with the draft presented to us for the peace accord as there was no mention of the Autonomous State issue which is the longstanding demand of the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“As we are accountable to the people of Karbi Anglong and without taking consent from our people we cannot sign the accord and so we came out,” he said.

Bey also said, “For signing of any accords sufficient time should be given to study what are inside the draft. But the draft was given to us on the day we surrendered arms. We did not get time to study the draft.”