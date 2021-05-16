No quarantine centre for doctors, nurses at Morigaon Civil Hospital 

Pijush Hazarika takes stock of Covid situation in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 15: Doctors and nurses in Morigaon Civil Hospital have no quarantine centres to isolate themselves after performing Covid duty.

As per information from reliable sources doctors, nurses and other staff have been facing hardships.

As per advisories It is necessary for the doctors, nurses and other staff for making self-imposed isolation for two or three days to prevent the spread of the virus so that the covid-19 infection does not transmit to others.

Doctors and nurses are worried a lot following the development, sources said.

It is also known that Remdesivir, ICU and ventilator facilities for treating covid-19 patients are not available in the hospital.

Meanwhile, water resources, parliamentary affairs and information and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika visited Morigaon on Saturday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the district.

The minister, who is in-charge of Covid-19 situation for Morigaon and Goalpara districts, held a meeting with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, health department officials and other senior officials during his visit to Morigaon. He also visited the civil hospital and instructed all concerned to take adequate action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Minister Hazarika also visited the containment zones at Jagiroad to assess the situation there. He visited HPC Covid hospital which started functioning on Saturday. The hospital has the capacity of 60 beds with oxygen support and this number will be increased to 90 beds with oxygen support soon.