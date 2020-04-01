No relaxation of lockdown norms in Assam: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday said that norms of the 21-day nationwide lockdown have not been relaxed in Assam by the state government.

Sonowal said that the lockdown will remain fully in force till April 14 as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier. The state government however took some measures to ensure availability of essential services and goods, Sonowal said with an appeal to the people of the state to strictly follow the norms of social distancing and make the lockdown successful in the state.

The chief minister at the same time also informed that the Council of Ministers of the state government took some important decisions and announced an economic package on Monday with a view to provide relief to the poor and needy families of the state during the lockdown period.

Sonowal visited at Dhubri district take stock of the proprietor in measures taken by the district administration and health department to prevent coronavirus outbreak. He also held the review meeting the district administration officials at the conference hall of deputy commissioner’s office.

Directing deputy commissioner to ensure that the people receive essential commodities without any interaction during the lock down period coma the chief minister stressed on the need to maintain social distance to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

In the meeting, industries minister Chandan Brahma, MP Biswajit Bimari, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police along with other top officials of the district were present.

Later addressing the media persons, the chief minister said the people of Assam have responded well to the call of lockdown issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break this chain of coronavirus infection and health department officials have also taken all precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of COVID-19.

He appreciated the role played by doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, Safai Karmis etc during these difficult times. Saying that under the leadership of health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister of state Pijush Hazarika the health department is working dedicatedly, the chief minister also highlighted the services rendered by food and civil supplies department, apdcl, transport and police departments. He urged the citizens to maintain social distance and stay indoors so that coronavirus outbreak can be prevented and said that for poor people the state government has arranged distribution of essential commodities through district administration at their door steps.

The chief minister also said those who went to Nizamuddin in Delhi from the state must come forward so that so that the state’s population can be saved from possible COVID-19 infection. He also called on the people to provide information to district administration about persons returning from outside the state.

Later, Sonowal visited the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajharand took stock of isolation wards for Covid19 patients. He also discussed the preparedness with the administration of Civil Hospital and doctors who are working hard to prevent the deadly disease.