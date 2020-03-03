No transfer for school teachers for 10 years after joining: Himanta

New law for teacher’s transfer-posting in the offing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: Assam government is bringing a legislation under which school teachers would not be transferred for 10 years of their joining.

“We are bringing an act to regulate the transfer and posting of the school teachers. It will be made mandatory to serve in the particular district for ten years where he/ she has been appointed,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said replying to a question from West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Sarma said that after the completion of ten years in service, the teachers would be able to apply for transfer. The application process will be made online and merit-based.

“We will introduce this bill in this budget session of the house to conduct a scientific transfer process for school teachers. If the bill is passed, every school teacher has to work in their place of posting for ten years,” Sarma added.

However, the minister said that mutual transfer will be exempted from this regulation. “We will bring Teachers Accountability Commission. Anyone who recommends the transfer and approves the transfer in violation of this law will face three years of rigorous imprisonment,” Sarma added.