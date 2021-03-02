No unpleasant situation prevails in Karbi Hills: KNA tells NSCN (I-M)

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 1: Reacting sharply to the statement of Naga Rengma Hills national workers of the NSCN (I-M), Kuki National Assembly (KNA) on Monday said that their comment on the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to Karbi Anglong creating an unpleasant situation in the Rengma Naga Hills is far from the truth.

The Naga Rengma Hills national workers of the NSCN (I-M) on Sunday said that the Rengma people will never allow Kuki Regional Autonomous Council to be set up in their lands.

NSCN (I-M) minister and supremo of Naga Rengma Hills national workers Joseph Rengma, in a release, said the proposal put up by the Assam government to create Kuki Regional Autonomous Council to appease the Kuki militants has come as a big surprise.

Stating that the much hyped visit of Shah to Karbi Anglong has created an unpleasant situation in the Rengma Naga Hills, Rengma said this is certain to collide with the interest of the original indigenous inhabitants, the Rengma people. He said the Rengma national workers have taken a strong exception to this ‘unjustified proposal’, adding this will certainly heat up the political climate in the Rengma Hills.

“The Karbi Hills are in a state of calm as no unpleasant situation prevails, and the Karbis, Kukis, and Rengmas here live peacefully as they have always been. The Union government or the Assam government has no agenda to look into the issues and interests of any particular tribe or community, rather they aim to promote and uplift all the indigenous people of the district as a whole,” the KNA said in a press release here on Monday.

“The KNA (Kuki Inpi), Karbi Anglong deeply appreciates the effort and sacrifices of CEM Tuliram Ronghang for working tirelessly to bring peace and development for the benefit of all communities within the district without any prejudice. The KNA, Karbi Anglong have for a long time demanded separate administrative set up under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) framework, based on the foundation of authentic and genuine historical facts and support,” the release said.

“We humbly appeal to NSCN (I-M) kilonser to refrain from interfering in the matter and issues of Karbi Anglong in the greater interest of peace and communal harmony, as we cannot afford to ignore the mass aspiration for peace and development,” the release also said.

In his statement, Rengma said they are particularly against the memorandum submitted by CEM Tuliram Ronghang to Shah to implement Article 244 (A) to upgrade the district to the level of statehood.

“This is totally not in the interest of the son of the soil,” he stated and said the Assam government and the Centre should not take a hasty decision, lest more problems crop up. He said the interest of Kukis or Karbis should not be allowed to override the interest of the Rengma people as history clearly defined the political rights of the Rengma people in the Rengma Naga Hills.

“As witnessed across other parts of the world when history is not respected, revolutionary uprising follows. This is the natural repercussion when wrong is done to the people whose historical and political rights are wilfully denied,” Rengma added.