Nominee of NASA Space App Challenge ‘Team Novice’ of AWU to visit NASA  

JORHAT, Dec 2: A felicitation programme was organised in the auditorium of Assam Women’s University on Wednesday to felicitate the members of ‘Team Novice’ that had qualified as global nominee of NASA Space App Challenge, 2021.

The programme was attended by Deepika Joshi, founder and director of Ideavator, an organisation that was assigned the responsibility to conduct the NASA Space App Challenge 2021 in India. She announced that the members of ‘Team Novice’ would get the opportunity to visit NASA for qualifying as global nominee of NASA Space App Challenge, 2021.

The team consisted of Nikhilesh Dutta, Dr Hasin A Ahmed, Biswajyoti Sarmah, Darathi Phukan, Nikumoni Mili and Nupur Dutta.

In the welcome speech, Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, vice-chancellor, Assam Women’s University highlighted the inspirational message contained in the success story of the students and teachers and made it a part of the greater Assam Women’s University ethos. She congratulated the teachers, students and the university administration for working as a team and chasing dreams with inspiration and motivation.

B Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary, government of Assam appreciated the members of ‘Team Novices’ and emphasised on encouraging students of Assam Women’s University to take up technological projects in the field of Disease Control and Agriculture.

The programme was graced by the vice-chancellor of Assam Agricultural University Prof Bidyut Chandan Deka, deputy commissioner of Jorhat Ashok Kumar Barman, director of research of Assam Agricultural University Prof Ashok Bhattacharyya, registrar of Assam Women’s University Tapan Kumar Gohain and academic registrar of Assam Women’s University Prof Lakshmi Kanta Hazarika.