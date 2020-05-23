Non-bailable charge against those jumping quarantine: Himanta

Academic session of Nagaon Medical College from next year

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 22: Criminal case of non-bailable offence will be filed against those violating quarantine rules, health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

“If someone don’t follow home and institutional quarantine and want to spread the disease, we will have to file criminal case of non-bailable offence against them,” Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma reiterated that the state government is adopting a “ruthless quarantine policy for 14-day mandatory quarantine of all returnees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

He stated that one has to strictly observe seven days of facility quarantine and seven days of home quarantine. During the period of home quarantine, the entire household will be put under home quarantine and no family member can leave the house.

“For the purpose of home quarantine, we will give the families food and other supplies of worth Rs 2,000,” Sarma said.

“State has entered a critical phase in terms of COVID-19 situation by incoming people. We are dealing with imported cases and it’s a big challenge for government. Failure of an effective quarantine system may lead to further spread,” he said.

“12 lakh citizens could be headed to Assam amid corona crisis, Sarma sand and added, “What we are witnessing is the tip of the iceberg”.

The academic session of newly-set up Nagaon Medical College will begin from August, 2021, Sarma said.

Sarma said that 450 people arrived at Nagaon from various parts of the country tested negative and were under special quarantine in various quarantine centres in the district would be sent under home quarantine within one or two days as many of them had already completed the week long special quarantine.

But they must maintain the strict guidelines and other measures as directed by the medical department even at their respective homes, Sarma said

Sarma inaugurated the old maternity unit building of Nagaon Bhoogeswari Phookanani Civil Hospital as a COVID-19 hospital to treat the COVID-19 patients in the district.

State water resource minister Keshab Mahanta and minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Dimbeswar Das and Angoorlata Deka were also present on the occasion.

Sarma also opened the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 20 beds and 10 ventilation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients first time in the hospital.

Sarma assured that 10 other ventilation facilities would be restored soon in the hospital and it would be kept open for all patients. The minister also reviewed the preparedness of the district for COVID-19 in a meeting with all senior officials of health department here.