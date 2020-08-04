Normalcy restored in flood affected Sonitpur district

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 4: Sonitpur district is limping back to normalcy after flood devastated the district which damaged lakhs of hectares of paddy land and human habitats. However, some part of the districts are still under flood water including Bihaguri, Puthimari, Mowamari Maithan and low lying parts of western Tezpur.

Official sources informed that there are 19 camps packed with homeless families as of now. At Koliabhomura, Rajgarh, Namati, Samdhara, 3 mile under the jurisdiction of the Borghat police outpost. Meanwhile, Tezpur MLA Brindban Goswami visited the flood affected site and distributed food items to the flood victims. He further expressed satisfaction and extended gratitude to the civil administration who provide adequate facilities to the sufferer.

Meanwhile, major sufferers from religious minority community expressed their anguish as owing to floods this year they could not celebrate Eid and were not able to perform religious rituals due to the devastating situations.