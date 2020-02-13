Normalcy returning to Dima Hasao, peace panel formed

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 13: Two days after violence erupted in Dima Hasao district following violence during indefinite bandh called by North Cachar Hills Indigenous People’s Forum (NCHIPF) on February 11, the hill district is limping back to normalcy.

A peace committee was constituted under the initiative of the district administration at circuit house here in a bid to maintain peace in the district and concerned over the undesirable incidence that might occur due to recent scuffle during indefinite bandh.

The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa in the presence of superintendent of police Bir Bikram Gogoi and commandent of 11 Assam Rifles, Col RS Rawat for constituting a peace committee.

Representatives of All Apex Bodies Co-ordination Committee, representatives from Apex Bodies of various communities, students’ organisations, merchants’ association of Haflong and media participated during the discussion.

Addressing the people present deputy commissioner said that there cannot be any solution by resorting to violence. He said, “By such unconstitutional acts only peace and tranquility of the district is hampered disturbing the peaceful coexistence of the various communities dwelling here since several years”.

Appreciating the cooperation of the public while mitigating the incident that could have turned even worse, SP Bir Bilkram Gogoi said, “Solution to any demands which might be long standing issues or short put forward by the people should be constitutional, democratic and legal. Calling bandh and resorting to violence cannot be acceptable and the Supreme Court has already put a ban on such activities”.

Clearly conveying that anyone found guilty of going against law or involving in any sort of illegal activities that includes rumour mongering messages will be strictly dealt and face legal actions.

Col RS Rawat requested all people to continue living harmoniously and chose the path of conflict while solution may derive through dialogues.

The representatives of all communities also expressed their desire for peace and brotherhood among people of all communities including non tribals too. During the meeting the representatives of all communities assured that they will conduct meetings and appeal to all to their respective people especially the youth community not to spread enmity and violence.

During the meeting it was jointly agreed that social media be utilised responsibly and to avoid any comments that might hurt the sentiments of the other person esp. belonging to another community.

The peace committee will be formally constituted once names of the members from all communities are received.