Northeast Gets its Largest Co-Working Space

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: One of the largest co-working spaces in North East India – Spanish Square was inaugurated by Prafulla Kr Saikia, former additional director of Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Assam on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikia informed that as the start-up ecosystem in Assam has been picking up and hence, such initiative is going to boost the same in the state. With such spaces, startup companies can get all the business facilities under one roof at a very affordable cost that helps them bring down the cost of investment and operation.

Notably, the brain behind Spanish Square is Anil Saraf, chairman of Avantika Group of companies, a well-known entrepreneur of the region and the man behind setting up the project. He informed that all the facilities are at par with any other co-working space in India. It boasts of high-speed internet connectivity, a modern cafeteria, meeting and conference room, power backup, and many other allied business services.