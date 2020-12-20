‘Northeast to work as ‘new engine’ of economic growth’

NE CMs set development agenda at 8th North East Festival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: The incredible 8th edition of North East Festival started on Saturday with the graceful inaugural session at Radisson Blu. The session was graced by Union DoNER minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of the NER, and Union foreign secretary both online and offline. The inaugural session aimed and stiffened the development and growth of Northeast.

The Northeast region is a very rich and well-cultivated land. The use of this region will result or make an enormous output of goodness in produce and products benefiting the economy and lifestyle of the people in the region, and also including the growth in the nation’s economic factor.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the Northeast will emerge as a favourite tourist and trade destination when the coronavirus pandemic ends and holiday lovers will prefer the region over tourist spots abroad.

Singh said the Northeast will take a lead for India to emerge as an economic power with the support of its huge natural and human skill resources.

He said the region will truly work as the “new engine” of economic growth and it has emerged as an alternative to the European tourist destinations by remaining relatively pandemic-free, when other parts of the world were heavily infested with the virus.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal talked about the encouragement of youth mass and foster learning to use the resources rightfully of the North East Region.

Reiterating that Act East Policy has opened newer avenues for the NE to facilitate economic and cultural exchanges with the SE Asian and ASEAN countries, Sonowal stressed on the importance of capturing the entire market of SE Asia with knowledge, skill and hardwork so that NE can become the India’s gateway to SE Asia.

He also appreciated the effort of the organisers of the festival to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage and project it as a tourism hotspot to the outside world.

Stating that the NE region has immense natural resources, the chief minister stressed on the need to work together by all the NE states to harness the region’s true development potential and he also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making NE an organic hub through concerted efforts.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “This North East Region itself is an asset to the region and to the people. Our food and cuisine can be promoted to the world. The applause of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, the beam bridge connecting to the northeast states is a landmark and great factor in tourism sector growth.”

Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser, NEF- without whose vision the dream won’t have come true. He said that it was a small framed work he started in New Delhi with few of his pals and established this trust. Over the years it has become a positive and massive festival celebrated and recognized globally.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, foreign secretary Harshbardhan Shringla, Assam commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, agriculture minister Atul Bora also spoke at the programme among others.