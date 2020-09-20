Not a single inch of land will be given away: Tuliram

KAAC forms consultative panel to settle border row with neighbours

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 19: “We will follow the boundary demarcated by the Union government in 1951. We have a geographical area of 10,434 sq. Km. We are very clear on our stand that not even an inch of land will be given away,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said here on Saturday.

The twin districts of Karbi Anglong have been facing threat on its border from two neighbours Nagaland and Meghalaya. Both the states have encroached a chunk of land of the hill district for more than a decade, however, there was no effort from the state government to free this portion of land from the clutches of the encroachers.

However, this time the KAAC is active in solving border row with neighbours by forming a consultative panel.

“Today we held a crucial meeting to discuss border issues with student bodies, social organisations and political parties. A consultative committee on border issues has been formed comprising members from KAAC, district administration and law and order authorities on Saturday,” Ronghang told reporters here.

In the meeting, the representatives of social organisations gave their views on the border problems.

Former MP Dr. Jayanta Rongpi, former CEMs, elected representatives of KAAC, student bodies and political parties were present in the meeting.

Ronghang denied the allegations levelled by a social organisation that Karbi Students Association and KAAC sold land to Nagaland. “The claims are false and fabricated. It might be a political conspiracy,” he said.

On the alleged building of road inside Doldali Reserve forest along Assam-Nagaland border by a social organisation, Ronghang said, “Can any social organisation or individual take up road construction? The forest department has constructed the road for patrolling and is not done by any organisation. KAAC has allotted funds to the forest department for plantation to protect the border. We are annually allotting Rs. 6.29 crore for plantation drive. The project is for five years and will be done phase-wise.”

On the allegation made by All Dimasa Students Union, KADC (ADSU) that the road was constructed 3 km inside Karbi Anglong, the CEM said it is not a border road but a forest patrolling road. Very soon an entrance gate will also be constructed on the road to go inside the forest, he added.