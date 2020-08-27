Not happy with Bodo Peace Accord: Saoraigwra

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 26: Seven months after signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, one of the signatories claimed that he is not happy with the outcome of the accord.

“We are not happy of the accord. We were not given much time to think about the clauses of the accord before signing. We were not given a bigger picture on the clauses of the accord”, B Saoraigwra, former president of Saoraigwra faction of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S) told reporters here on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoS) was signed between the Centre and the state government with All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four faction of NDFB in New Delhi on January 27, this year.

The accord was signed in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

NDFB-P president Gavinda Basumatary, NDFB-R president Ranjan Daimary, NDFB-D president Dhiren Boro, NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra, former ABSU president Pramod Boro, general secretary Lawrence Islary and UBPO president Mihiniswar Narzary were the peace Accord.

The agreement entrusts the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a rechristened administrative unit from the existing entity, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

However, Saoraigwra demanded implementation of the clauses of the accord in the letter and spirit.

Notably, soon after signing of the accord, Saoraigwra had joined Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and is contesting the BTC election from Chirang constituency.

Saoraigwra welcomed Bodo woman leader Anjali Daimary for joining the BPF and said that her joining will further strengthen the BPF.