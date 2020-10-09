Noted economist Dr Umananda Phukan passes away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 8: Noted economist Dr Umananda Phukan passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Jorhat following old-age ailments. He was 92.

Born on October 15, 1928 in Dibrugarh to Durga Prasad Phukan and Ghanakanti Devi, Phukan completed his matriculation from George Institute, Dibrugarh under Calcutta University in 1947 and graduated from JB College, here in 1955. He obtained his Master’s in Economics from Gauhati University in 1963.

Amidst financial hardship during his early years, Phukan had to work as ticket booking clerk in a cinema hall in 1947. Before starting his career as an agriculture extension officer, he worked as a laboratory assistant in Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. Phukan did his PhD from Gauhati University and later joined the Agro Economy Research Center of North East India, Assam Agricultural University and served as a senior research officer.

After retirement in 1991, he was professionally active as a consultant till 1995. His research work on ex-tea garden labour population of Assam is still considered as an important milestone in the area of labour and population studies. Phukan authored several books such as ‘Ex-Tea Garden Labour Population of Assam’, ‘Agricultural Development in Assam’ published by eminent publishing house of the country.

Besides publishing research articles, papers in several national and international level journals, Dr Phukan was a columnist in the journals and newspapers like ‘Yojna’, ‘Payobhara’, ‘Dainik Janambhumi’ etc.

He served as a member of Indian Council of Agricultural Economy from 1963 to 1990. Phukan was associated with several socio-cultural organisations of Jorhat and he is regarded as a well-known bridge player. He authored a book on bridge named ‘Contract Bridge Prarombhika’ in Assamese in 1986, probably first of its kind in the language.

Phukan’s demise has been condoled by the people here. His last rites were performed at Tarajan crematorium. He has left behind his wife, eminent teacher Soroj Devi, well known singer and daughter-in-law Sibani Phukan and daughter Maytreyi Devi.