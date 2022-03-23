Noted lawyer of Tezpur Court Nilambar Borah passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 22: A noted social worker, renowned lawyer of Tezpur court Nilambar Borah passed away on Monday due to old age ailment. He was 88. He was well known for his selfless service beginning from Language Movement till Assam Agitation.

Born at Haleswar area in 1934, Borah during his later years settled in Tezpur Subarnarekha Path. After completing graduation in Darrang College, he cleared his post-graduation and LLB from Banaras Hindu University. He served in Tezpur court till the last moment of his life.

He played a major role in helping out the victims of the Language movement and Assam Agitation through his legal service which was free of cost. Moreover, his untiring effort to bring back peace among the people of greater trouble-torn Jahamari area in Barchala LAC during the 1983 Communal Riot was a great contribution towards rebuilding the communal fabric among the different communities of the district. At that time, Borah was one of the pathfinders for the workers of both Darrang District Committee and Tezpur Unit AASU. Late Borah contested as an Independent candidate in the 1974 general election from Tezpur LAC later served as councilor of Ghoramari Anchalik Panchayat consecutively for two terms. Also, a football player, late Borah brought laurels to Tezpur through his splendid performance. Besides several organisations, he was connected with Tarun Asom Sangha and Joymoti Pathar Management Committee.