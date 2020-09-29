Noted medic passes away in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 28: A pall of gloom descended in Jorhat with the passing away of former chief medical officer of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Dr NM Rafique at his Danish Nagar residence at Lichubari here late on Sunday night.

Bulu as he was better known as, was a renowned lyricist, a music composer and significant personality in the cultural field as well as a social worker.

Several songs penned by him were sung on AIR by singers like Devojit Sharma, Sewali Devi, Jyotish Bhattacharya and others. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter besides a host of relatives. He was 86.

Dr Rafique was also known for showing empathy towards poor patients by not charging fee and also charging a nominal fee from other patients. His death has been widely mourned here with several organisations offering condolences to the bereaved family. His janaja was performed at the Jorhat Kabarstan on Monday evening.