Wednesday, December 29
Latest News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Noted Ophthalmologist Dr Hiren Saikia Passes Away

Noted Ophthalmologist Dr Hiren Saikia Passes Away

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 28: Noted ophthalmologist Hiren Saikia, who was also a poet and craftsman, passed away in a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

Saikia was a resident of Bordoloinagar at Jail Road here.

He was 64. Saikia who was involved in literary activities and social work, was also a wood craft artist. He leaves behind his wife Ruprekha Bordoloi, principal of Kakojan College in Jorhat district, a son and a host of relatives.

His demise has been widely mourned here.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply