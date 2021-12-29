Noted Ophthalmologist Dr Hiren Saikia Passes Away

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
JORHAT, Dec 28: Noted ophthalmologist Hiren Saikia, who was also a poet and craftsman, passed away in a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.
Saikia was a resident of Bordoloinagar at Jail Road here.
He was 64. Saikia who was involved in literary activities and social work, was also a wood craft artist. He leaves behind his wife Ruprekha Bordoloi, principal of Kakojan College in Jorhat district, a son and a host of relatives.
His demise has been widely mourned here.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.